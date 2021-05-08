Penticton nurse working to bring refugee family who survived horrors to South Okanagan for better future

Photo: Contributed A Penticton nurse is working to bring this South Sudanese refugee family to a better life in the South Okanagan.

A Penticton nurse is hoping to help a refugee and his young family leave their war-torn past behind them and start a new life in the South Okanagan.

Sara Goddard first met Luke at a United Nations Protection of Civilians refugee camp in Juba, South Sudan. Luke shared his story, and she has been dedicated to helping him ever since.

Luke was just ten when the conflict between clans in South Sudan began in 2006, spending time in a refugee camp in Kenya with a cousin before being forced to return home.

"My tribe, we were targeted…killing, raping, feeding some people human flesh…all of this happened," Luke says.

In December 2013, civil war broke out, and 17-year-old Luke had to flee to a UN mission.

"Many people got killed on the way…We were without food for three days. Starvation was a big issue. Whenever I saw someone with a plate of food, I would follow them," Luke remembers.

He moved between camps and missions, until he landed at the Protection of Civilians camp where he would meet Goddard, as well as his future wife Nyalah.

Luke and Nyalah eventually left the camp to check on their families back home, but after his cousin was killed in a revenge killing, Luke knew he needed to take his wife and now young daughter to safety at whatever cost. They fled to Egypt, but that was not the end.

His plan was to get to Europe, then pay to bring his family there. Luke walked for 14 hours through the desert to get to Libya, where he was kidnapped by human traffickers, freed thanks to a ransom payment from a friend, but was then apprehended by authorities and imprisoned for five months.

"All this happened without my family knowing, without my friends knowing," Luke said. His family feared he was dead.

But Luke never gave up, and finally made it back to Egypt. Today, Luke, Nyalah and their young children are still there. Luke works as an English teacher at a local school for other South Sudanese refugees while Nyalah cares for the kids.

Goddard has kept in touch through the years, always rooting for her friends to find a better life. She and some friends have now partnered with the Anglican Church to sponsor the family to come to Canada. South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services are also aware of and in full support of her mission.

Goddard started a GoFundMe to raise money to help bring the family, who have been through so much, to the South Okanagan to build their future. Find out more about Luke's story and the campaign to bring his family to Canada here.

-with files from SOICS