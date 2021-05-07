Penticton recreation manager honoured as Emerging Leader

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton's manager of Recreation, Arts and Culture has been recognized with an Emerging Leader Award from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association.

Kelsey Johnson was originally due to receive the honour at the 2020 BC Parks and Recreation Symposium, but due to that being cancelled amidst the pandemic, she received her award this week.

The award recognizes "outstanding future leaders within the parks and recreation sector."

"Kelsey has been an outstanding employee with the City of Penticton for the past seven years and in late 2020 was promoted to manager of Recreation, Arts and Culture, a key leadership position with the City,” said Donny van Dyk, Penticton CAO.

“Kelsey is responsible for a committed group of recreation and culture staff within our organization and has shown incredible leadership through the pandemic by continuing to provide important services to our community, keeping them healthy, active and safe.”

Johnson has also recently been elected to the board of directors for the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

"I am both honoured and humbled to receive this national award and be elected to the BCRPA board of directors," said Johnson.

“I am very thankful for the support of my colleagues at the City of Penticton, past and present, who have had a profound influence on my career and I look forward to continuing to serve my community and contribute to the parks and recreation sector at the provincial level."