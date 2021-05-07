172624
Penticton  

Vandals set cars on fire at the Oliver Fire Department training grounds

Vandals hit fire department

- | Story: 333334

The Oliver Fire Department is dealing with incidents of vandalism on several of their cars at the department's training grounds, with someone deciding to torch several cars and set them on fire Friday afternoon.

“It's not the training that we were looking to do,” said OFD spokesperson Rob Graham. “We don't mind the extra training, but usually on our training nights and this pulled the guys away from their jobs today.”

In the past couple of days, the department has been collecting vehicles for an upcoming training session to run an auto extrication course. But then somebody decided to sneak into the grounds and smashed up all the windows in the vehicles.

“Then just today someone started to torch the vehicles and a few of them did catch on fire,” Graham explained. Crews were able to extinguish the fires.

“Thankfully the ones we are collecting were not the ones that were burned. These were ones that had already been used for training and were going to be picked up for crushing.

“But it’s still a pain."

Police did attend the scene and are currently investigating according to Graham, asking anyone with any information to contact the Oliver RCMP.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4452655
200 Hollywood road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$300,000
more details
169378




Send us your News Tips!


172374


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Pine
Pine Penticton SPCA >




TGIF Gifs- May 7, 2021

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- May 7, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Amazon delivery driver watches dog open package for guy
Must Watch
So adorable! But what’s in the package?!
Hilary Duff explains Lizzie McGuire reboot cancellation
Showbiz
Hilary Duff has shared her Lizzie McGuire revival was pulled...
Kookaburra having fun on turbine vent
Must Watch
His own personal merry-go-round!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173208
173469