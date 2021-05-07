Penticton Indian Band working hard to stamp out COVID-19 spreading through community

Photo: Contributed

Cases of COVID-19 in the Penticton Indian Band community have risen to 22, according to an update from Chief and Council released Thursday.

The ongoing cluster of cases is linked to a funeral on April 22. Attendees were asked to self-monitor for symptoms and report when appropriate. In the ensuing weeks, cases rose and some community members were asked to self-isolate

Now, some isolation and quarantine times are ending, but the PIB urges its community members to "wait for the PIB Health Department to clear you."

"We currently have 22 active COVID-19 cases within the PIB Community. It is important that we all work together to keep our lines of communication with the Health Department open. Please be honest when health checks are made. PIB Health wants to ensure that you stay as comfortable as possible during this time and to ensure if you do develop any symptoms that we are able to assist as best as we can," reads the notice to the community.

Some members have expressed concerns about others dropping by to visit or check in, so the notice reminds members to give people space and respect health concerns by calling ahead first.

The PIB's Adult Education Centre is expected to open next Thursday, working closely with PIB Health to do so safely.

The PIB also notes there is ongoing work to catch a cougar that has been behind a few attacks on pets in the community in recent weeks.

"Please ensure your pets and children are closely supervised," they ask.