Interior Health unable to explain unusually high new case rate for COVID-19 in Summerland

Photo: BC CDC

Leaked B.C. Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 data showed an alarming and previously unreported infection rate in Summerland, a phenomenon that has Interior Health short on answers.

The data, made public Thursday by The Vancouver Sun, showed the Summerland Community Health Service Area had an infection rate between 20.1 and 40 daily new cases per day during the week of April 23 to 29. New case rates are calculated based on a standardized population size per 100,000 people, so they can be compared between regions.

Surrounding regions to the south were in the 10.1 to 20.0 range, and northward in the rural Central Okanagan zone, 5.1 to 10.0.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical officer for IH, can't explain the disparity, and what exactly is going wrong in Summerland.

"We really haven't figured it out, why is it different than Penticton, or Peachland that's right next to it?" de Villiers said Friday.

"The one thing we do know is we have seen a cluster of cases, for instance, at the Penticton Indian Band. So there have been more cases in the South Okanagan, there's been some more activity."

Summerland's new case rate for that week is comparable to hard-hit and more densely populated parts of the Lower Mainland, like Surrey. De Villiers simply isn't sure why Summerland ranks alongside them.

"It's not that they're connected to one, like in Alberta, one rodeo, or one specific facility, or one school or one area, it's spread throughout the community and it's mostly it looks like spread within households as well," de VIlliers said.

"So there's nothing really we can pin our finger on specifically that people did this thing and then it happened, it just seems to be spreading throughout the community."

