Smugglers Smokehouse in Penticton announces permanent closure after pandemic restrictions prove too costly

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Shayna Shulman and her daughter at Smugglers Smokehouse in this 2019 photo.

A beloved Penticton southern-style barbecue joint is closing its doors for good after pandemic restrictions proved too tough on their bottom line.

Smugglers Smokehouse made the announcement on social media Friday. Shayna Shulman, who co-owns the spot with her husband Josh, said the decision was not easy.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster, at first it was kind of a relief to make the decision but now it's just heartbreaking," Shulman said. Fluctuating pandemic restrictions were stressful and costly.

"We had been just getting by in the winter, it was nice to have the support of the community, but over spring break things really slowed down. We were kind of gearing up for a busy summer and hopefully things getting back to normal-ish, but it went kind of the opposite way."

The costs of paying staff and purchasing their top-grade, organic meat became overwhelming. They pondered getting a loan, but the thought of incurring yet more debt was too overwhelming.

"So we thought, maybe we should just call it now so we don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, you know?"

The news has been shocking to their many die-hard customers, and Shulman said they purposefully kept the decision quiet up until the last weekend to avoid disappointing people flocking to get their last meals.

"Unfortunately we felt we couldn't afford to buy enough meat to feed the masses if they all descended on us at once," Shulman explained.

They plan to be open Friday and Saturday, or as long as supplies last.

"Today has been pretty busy and hopefully we'll have enough to get through to tomorrow but I have my doubts. This may be our last day."

Smugglers has been around in various locations since 2016, most recently calling 536 Main Street home. Shulman said it has been a wonderful adventure, especially learning to be barbecue masters.

"I didn't know anything about it when we started," Shulman said with a laugh.

"We've had some phenomenal staff that we've built friendships with over the years and it's going to be kind of sad to not have that anymore."

And of course, they will miss their loyal customers.

"We have some customers that adore what we do and they've also become friends and some of them family so we're going to miss that aspect of it too."

Above all, Shulman hopes what shone through at Smuggler's was their passion about food and eating mindfully.

"We're trying to spread the message about organic and sustainable, and lead by example," Shulman said.

"I'm going to miss that, educating people a little bit about food."

While it's a sad time, Shulman doesn't believe in wallowing. She is looking on the bright side and moving forward to a new job with her husband at Freedom Bike Shop — another learning curve adventure she is excited to tackle.

"We really do appreciate everyone's support. We're sad that we're leaving everyone. Maybe in another world, when COVID is all done, we can come back, we'll just have to wait and see!"