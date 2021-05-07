Oliver fruit stand ignites overnight, causes power outage

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

An old fruit stand on Highway 97 in Oliver went up in flames around midnight Friday morning, causing a brief power outage in the area.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 97 and Road 1 to find the structure, which OFD spokesperson Rob Graham described as "a fruit stand which has been sitting for a few years," engulfed in flames and emitting copious amounts of smoke.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, staying on scene for about an hour and a half total to ensure nothing re-ignited.

Power was disrupted in the area for about an hour.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.