Oliver fruit stand ignites overnight, causes power outage

Fruit stand up in flames

An old fruit stand on Highway 97 in Oliver went up in flames around midnight Friday morning, causing a brief power outage in the area.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 97 and Road 1 to find the structure, which OFD spokesperson Rob Graham described as "a fruit stand which has been sitting for a few years," engulfed in flames and emitting copious amounts of smoke.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, staying on scene for about an hour and a half total to ensure nothing re-ignited.

Power was disrupted in the area for about an hour.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

