South Okanagan RCMP sergeant warns hot real estate market leading to rental scams on the rise

Photo: Contributed

As the housing and rental markets heat up, a South Okanagan RCMP detachment commander is warning the public of an accompanying increase in fraudsters preying on would-be renters.

"We're seeing with the the cost of real estate and especially with the lack of rentals, we've had a number of frauds where criminals are working sometimes from overseas, researching places that are available for rent," said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos commander.

The fraudsters will craft convincing listings using photos and information from other posts on social media, and turn it into their own post.

Then, those who contact the fraudsters will be asked to send money to secure a deposit. Bayda said renters should be aware of these types of scams.

"Be very cautious of where you're sending the money to. Do what you can to physically inspect that place," Bayda said.

"If they say they are overseas and have no-one else managing the place that can let you in, there should be some red flags there."

Bayda said that sadly, they have seen some individuals lose "significant amounts of money" to these types of scams.

"And there's no way for us to get it back."