Penticton couple hosting plant sale to help fund their meals program

Photo: Pixabay

A Penticton couple is hosting a fundraiser to continue working on providing meals to those in need, raising funds to cover their delivery van’s insurance, repairs and fuel.

Jane and Glenn Bruff are a husband-wife duo that started Blue Anchor to help feed the homeless at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We have been going out regularly with hot meals and supplies to help people in need on the streets of Penticton. We started doing meals seven days a week because a lot of the groups that were doing outreach had to stop due to COVID,” Jane explained over an email.

“We felt we were uniquely able to do something as we did not need groups of volunteers, we just needed me to cook and prep supplies and my husband to deliver.”

The team has learned a lot and been able to coordinate with other great groups to ensure that there are people out with food every night of the week.

“We do three nights a week, Keep the Cold Off does three and recently the Friendship Centre has taken over Friday nights. This is a big relief to me as I am currently seven months pregnant (surrogacy) and appreciate a bit of a break.”

Now that the two have been gifted a van to use as a dedicated delivery vehicle, they’re hoping to have their fundraising seedling sale help provide a little cash to keep it running.

Visit the Seedling Sale on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church to purchase some heirloom tomatoes and vegetable starter plants.