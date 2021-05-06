172623
Penticton  

Penticton couple hosting plant sale to help fund their meals program

Seedling sale provides meals

- | Story: 333217

A Penticton couple is hosting a fundraiser to continue working on providing meals to those in need, raising funds to cover their delivery van’s insurance, repairs and fuel.

Jane and Glenn Bruff are a husband-wife duo that started Blue Anchor to help feed the homeless at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We have been going out regularly with hot meals and supplies to help people in need on the streets of Penticton. We started doing meals seven days a week because a lot of the groups that were doing outreach had to stop due to COVID,” Jane explained over an email.

“We felt we were uniquely able to do something as we did not need groups of volunteers, we just needed me to cook and prep supplies and my husband to deliver.”

The team has learned a lot and been able to coordinate with other great groups to ensure that there are people out with food every night of the week.

“We do three nights a week, Keep the Cold Off does three and recently the Friendship Centre has taken over Friday nights. This is a big relief to me as I am currently seven months pregnant (surrogacy) and appreciate a bit of a break.”

Now that the two have been gifted a van to use as a dedicated delivery vehicle, they’re hoping to have their fundraising seedling sale help provide a little cash to keep it running.

Visit the Seedling Sale on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church to purchase some heirloom tomatoes and vegetable starter plants.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

168920
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4451463
401-140 Asher Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$431,500
more details
171967




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rascal
Rascal Penticton SPCA >




Online shopping fails

Galleries
Online shopping fails will always be funny.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Courteney Cox teases ’emotional’ Friends reunion
Showbiz
Courteney Cox has admitted the Friends reunion was "so...
Guy makes amazing strawberry shaped cake
Must Watch
We are drooling…
Bizarre Food Plating
Galleries
Have you ever been to a restaurant where they serve food like...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167322
172721