Material needed for new George Ryga archive launched at the Summerland Museum

Photo: Ryga Festival The annual Ryga Arts Festival usually takes over Summerland with celebrations

The Ryga Festival Society is hoping the community may have some materials for their newly launched initiative with the Summerland Museum and Archives to set up a special archive and preserve the memory of George Ryga and his family in the community.

As an internationally known author who wrote poetry, novels, as well as the drama, The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, he is a celebrated writer in the region.

George and his wife Norma lived in Summerland for three decades from the early 1960s with their five children: Leslie, Tanya, Campbell, Sergei and Jamie.

When George passed away in 1987, the family gradually dispersed. For a while, their former home on Caldwell Street became a retreat for writers and hosted cultural events, but upkeep of the historic property proved too expensive: the Ryga Centre closed and the house was sold in 2015.

The following year, the newly formed Ryga Festival Society launched an annual arts festival to celebrate George’s legacy and to carry on his quest for social justice with works by contemporary writers and artists.

Now the Ryga Family Archive is seeking any material, such as photographs, reminiscences, letters, or other documents relating to the former Ryga home and the family that lived there.

Members of the Festival’s Advisory Council and the advisory council have asked family and past friends of the family who may have items to contribute.

Plans include linking the Summerland collection digitally with the other Ryga archives in Athabasca and at the University of Calgary.

The Archive Project is spearheaded by Peter Hay and Dorthea Atwater, co-founders of the Ryga Festival Society and long-time friends of the Ryga family. They are working with Dick Clements, who followed his friend George Ryga from Edmonton to Summerland in 1967 and acted in some of his plays. Mr. Clements, now in his nineties, is giving his valuable archive of articles, theatre programs and memorabilia to the new collection.

To ensure the safety of the items, the Summerland Museum has just installed a substantial fireproof cabinet, which is a gift from the Ryga Festival Society to the municipal institution.

The Society and the Museum are jointly launching the public appeal to anyone who knew the Ryga family and might have material for the archive, to please contact them: Peter Hay: [email protected]