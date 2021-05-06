RDOS walks back decision to deny $1M in funding to new Interior Health clinic in Penticton

Photo: Interior Health

After a heated discussion and a close vote, the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital Board voted to commit funding to the newly-opened Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Penticton, walking back a previous denial.

At a March meeting, the board had voted to support the clinic's designation as a hospital under the provincial Hospital Act — meaning the board could provide Interior Health's requested 40 per cent of capital funding, or $1 million in this case — but then voted to deny the actual funding.

On Thursday, the matter was re-introduced by board chair Judy Sentes, who felt confusion may have contributed to the motion's initial defeat.

Many on the board were frustrated with Interior Health for coming to them for money after the clinic had already been opened. A motion to send a letter to both the Ministry of Health and Interior Health expressing concern about the "lack of transparency and openness" involved in the planning for the Martin Street project was approved without issue.

"They both need to know this was inappropriate," director Sue McKortoff, Mayor of Osoyoos, said.

But the re-considered motion to commit $1 million proved more contentious.

"[The funding request] was done after the fact. There’s no way we would ever get away with doing this do the province, build something and ask them for the funding afterward,” director Spencer Coyne, Mayor of Princeton, said.

Some directors expressed concern that denying the funding request would impact future Interior Health decisions to launch desperately needed clinic programs in the region in the future.

"The message we would be sending to the province is that we will not fund these types of the facilities. Therefore in the future everything we ask for will go to the bottom of the pile,” director Mark Pendergraft of rural Osoyoos said.

"I think that they may say 'Well, there are other areas in the province that are dying to move forward with some primary care centres and they would be happy to work with the Ministry or Interior Health to set those up,'" added McKortoff in the same vein.

Others were not impressed by that argument.

"Since when do we vote on being extorted by money? That is absolutely insane!" said director Rick Knodel of rural Oliver.

The discussion meandered for well over an hour, and by the time the vote was called, it was close, but passed with 54.9 per cent in favour, after accounting for weighted votes based on the population bases each director represents.

Interior Health representatives Carl Meadows and Dan Goughnour were present for the meeting.

"I think both Carl and Dan have gotten the message very clearly going forward," Sentes said to conclude the matter, to which Meadows agreed and promised to move forward taking the board's transparency concerns to heart.

Should the clinic obtain hospital status, as expected, the $1 million in funding from the hospital board will come from its reserves, which total approximately $2.4 million.