South Okanagan immigrant services group launches video highlighting diversity and shedding light on racism in the region

Casey Richardson

“Do you like being brown?”

Those words echoed in the mind of Cherry Fernandez after her three-year-old daughter asked her mom if she liked the colour of her skin. That question pushed the South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services executive director to work on the ongoing issues of racism and discrimination in the Thompson-Okanagan.

The organization partnered up with Okanagan Chambers of Commerce to connect with community members and to raise awareness of the problems that ethnic minorities and Indigenous communities face.

The video titled "What Do You See?" was released on Thursday to the SOICS Youtube channel to encourage viewers to approach these groups with the same compassion and respect provided to other members of the community.

“This video I would say is a launching pad for us. I hope that it will encourage people to talk, to have those conversations. This year particularly our communities have really been impacted by racism and discrimination,” Fernandez said.

“I hope that this video will encourage people to be more understanding and have these difficult conversations and want to learn more.”

The diversity video covers the Thompson-Okanagan region, featuring the communities of the South Okanagan, Peachland, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

“It is really personal I think for many people that were involved, both in the video itself and behind the scenes with the filming and the writing. It takes a lot for someone who experiences racism to step out there and say, 'You know, this happens to me.'

"For myself, it took my daughter experiencing it to really speak up. It was only when they experienced it that I realized I was a part of creating that myth that it doesn't happen here.”

A common misconception is that racism isn’t an issue in the Okanagan.

“That it is actually someone else's problem, or it is an issue of Vancouver or maybe across the border in the States. But we are not isolated, it very much happens here and that's why it was important for us in this video to really have those statements that can be triggering.”

The beginning of the video showcases examples of incidents that happened recently in the South Okanagan, including an Osoyoos barber shop owner recorded berating an immigrant competitor for opening up his shop.

Fernandez said she hopes to bring attention to these issues and encourage people to make an effort to have real, tough conversations about racism.

“There is that fear of 'Oh what if I make a mistake?’ It’s okay to make a mistake. What is important is really acknowledging it was a mistake and learning from it. Trying to do better.”

“One thing I would really like to hope that people take from this is that it’s okay to be uncomfortable, it's okay to feel that worry because I think that when you are uncomfortable, that's where you learn.”

An emphasis for the team was highlighting research that shows that children not only recognize race from a very young age, but also develop racial biases by the ages of three to 51.

The #OkWeGotThis initiative started over a year ago as a means for chambers of commerce in the Okanagan to work collaboratively to support those businesses and organizations that are facing challenges as a result of COVID-19.

The video, which is the second release in a series created originally to humanize and bring forward the faces of essential workers, has evolved into a wider message of understanding.

“Chambers of commerce are grassroots organizations that know how important it is for leading business associations like ours to speak up when racism raises its ugly head and unfortunately it seems the pandemic has led to an increase in such activity,” Dan Rogers, executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce who co-chairs #OkWeGotThis said in a press release.

“Our future success is very much linked to putting out the welcome mat for newcomers to the region and also not being silent when there is an act of racism so supporting SOICS on this powerful video only made sense.”

SOICS hopes to provide tools to be an ally and be a part of creating more inclusive communities.

Watch the full video below.

Contributed SOICS