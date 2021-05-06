Penticton gym hosting outdoor silent disco spin classes is first of its kind in the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to get moving with a class that’s the first of its kind in the Okanagan — Outdoor silent disco spin classes.

Pure Gym & Juicery is encouraging movement and adapting to provincial health orders by taking their spin classes to the lawns at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The fitness team has not been able to run a spin class in person since Nov. 20 of 2020 due to the health orders.

“So when that happened we swapped over to virtual which is just a totally different experience because it's through a computer screen. But now that the weather has changed, on May 1 we kicked off our outdoor classes,” said Pure owner Vanessa Jahnke.

“But then we were running into an issue of the sound, such an important piece to our spin classes is super awesome music.”

Jahnke checked into what all the big cities were doing to adapt, following big brands like SoulCycle to find that they all went to the silent disco system.

“So we just immediately purchased one and it's been incredible!”

Each participant wears a Bluetooth headset to hear the music and the instructor's voice during the class and can control their own volume level.

“Some people just love to get lost in the music and blast the beats and some people like it a little lower, so that's been super good feedback, it's been really really positive all around,” Jahnke added.

All equipment is sanitized after each class and the bikes are all a minimum of ten feet apart, with a maximum of ten people allowed.

“We launched last Tuesday with 16 classes a week and they filled up right away. Almost every class is waitlisted right now.”

All skill levels are invited to come down and get into the new style of spinning.

“What we've been seeing this past week is everyone has been really nervous to get back on the bike, because literally, no one has been spinning for five months, even our instructors,” Jahnke said.

“We're all starting from baseline again so don't be scared, don't be nervous, just come and get moving again.”

Pure’s gym, juice bar and personal training are also up and fully running.

“The number one thing we've been hearing this week is that it's so nice to have the community back together, just seeing people in person and sharing that energy that we so crave when we're in group fitness classes.”

For more information and to sign up for a silent disco class, visit the website here.