Penticton  

Penticton Vees team up with Shaw to run a text to donate fundraiser for OSNS

Vees raising funds for OSNS

In partnership with Shaw and the BCHL, the Penticton Vees are running a text to donate campaign for the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society.

OSNS has struggled significantly like many other charities this year, since most of their fundraising comes from events that are no longer feasible due to COVID.

"Through Brighter Communities powered by Shaw, Penticton Vees fans can help raise funds for OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. This text-to-donate initiative is a quick and easy way to show your support for OSNS and help build better communities for our children and youth to live, learn and play,” the press release said.

All 17 Canadian BCHL teams have partnered up with a local charity of their choice to raise funds that will support children and youth in their community.

Text PENKIDS to 41010 before May 31 to donate $10 to OSNS.

“To make your generous contribution go further, Shaw will match your donations, turning $10 into $20!

“Don't miss out on your chance to support an amazing local organization!”

For more information, visit the website here.

