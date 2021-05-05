Villa Rosa Ristorante celebrate 25 years of highs, lows and strong growth in Penticton

Photo: Facebook Villa Rosa's patio fully in bloom during summer

One of Penticton’s longest-standing restaurants is celebrating 25 years of operations, moving through one of their toughest years yet.

Villa Rosa Ristorante opened its doors in the Spring of 1996 in the same spot it stands now, at 795 Westminster Avenue West.

Over the years, the restaurant says they've built their reputation by offering consistently great food with an extensive local BC and Italian wine list.

“I've been the owner for almost 15 years now and I've seen, I wouldn't call it exponential growth but we've seen a huge amount of growth over the last couple years," Tyler Gable said. “We are thankful to have been a part of this community for the last 25 years.”

“Definitely seen our fair share of challenges and ups and downs for sure. This year has probably been the biggest challenge that we've faced.”

While the pandemic has placed heavy challenges on local restaurants, Gable said they are ‘still confident and still open seven days a week.’

“We're focusing on getting through the pandemic, hopefully seeing the restriction lifted to have some sort of normal-ish summer."

Villa Rosa is offering happy hour and $25 bottles of BC VQA wine for the month of May in celebration of their anniversary.

“The Okanagan has been very good to us over the years in both providing world-class quality wine and the most amazing fresh produce possible, as well as a tremendous amount of guests over the years, many who have also become great friends!”