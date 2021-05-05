173478
173306
Penticton  

Villa Rosa Ristorante celebrate 25 years of highs, lows and strong growth in Penticton

25 years of Villa Rosa

- | Story: 333085

One of Penticton’s longest-standing restaurants is celebrating 25 years of operations, moving through one of their toughest years yet.

Villa Rosa Ristorante opened its doors in the Spring of 1996 in the same spot it stands now, at 795 Westminster Avenue West.

Over the years, the restaurant says they've built their reputation by offering consistently great food with an extensive local BC and Italian wine list.

“I've been the owner for almost 15 years now and I've seen, I wouldn't call it exponential growth but we've seen a huge amount of growth over the last couple years," Tyler Gable said. “We are thankful to have been a part of this community for the last 25 years.”

“Definitely seen our fair share of challenges and ups and downs for sure. This year has probably been the biggest challenge that we've faced.”

While the pandemic has placed heavy challenges on local restaurants, Gable said they are ‘still confident and still open seven days a week.’

“We're focusing on getting through the pandemic, hopefully seeing the restriction lifted to have some sort of normal-ish summer."

Villa Rosa is offering happy hour and $25 bottles of BC VQA wine for the month of May in celebration of their anniversary.

“The Okanagan has been very good to us over the years in both providing world-class quality wine and the most amazing fresh produce possible, as well as a tremendous amount of guests over the years, many who have also become great friends!”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

167330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4450631
547 Yates Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


173092


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sophie
Sophie Penticton SPCA >


171981


Interesting Facts

Galleries
Random interesting facts for your Wednesday afternoon.
Interesting Facts (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears happy to be ‘taken care of’ in conservatorship
Showbiz
Britney Spears will not ask for her conservatorship to end when...
Dog’s random items
Must Watch
So many random items buried under this dog… including a...
No personal space
Must Watch
This cat makes it clear: there are no personal boundaries in this...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171924
172934