Supportive housing project on Skaha Lake Road aims to strikes a 'balance between the tensions between the province and the city'

Casey Richardson

New details were released on the Skaha Lake supportive housing project in Penticton this week, presented to city council on Wednesday by the ASK Wellness Society and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

“We believe that the combination of recovery and Indigenous programming that provides much needed cultural services and access to employment programming. We think this strikes a real balance between the tensions between the province and the city,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of ASK Wellness Society.

The partnership between the two organizations is set up to create recovery housing that focuses on the "second-stage model," helping individuals get back on their feet who are “more committed to their recovery are held accountable for their effort to address any substance use issues.”

ASK Wellness will run the operations while the Ooknakane Friendship Centre will look after the mental health, addictions counselling and cultural support.

The development is known as Nxastwilxtn, a Sylix word which in English means “a place to come for healing and wellness” or “a place where I came to feel good.”

“We operate in Penticton and we really care about what individuals in Penticton want, need and claim about the services they like to see, that's how we adjust our programming,” Matthew Baran, executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

“Hearing from both individuals that are in housing situations as well as the community asking for this level of support, this is something that’s been brought to our attention that we feel we can provide.”

While the housing project is focused on Indigenous support and has an 25 per cent allocation for Indigenous peoples, the centre’s healing program invites recovery to everyone.

“We believe that Indigenous programming is actually really beneficial for even non-Indigenous people,” Baran added.

The project, however, will be on hold until the city council’s request for an independent audit of the three BC Housing supportive housing projects back in January is completed.

Vassilaki said in the January meeting that he wants the audit to "determine that sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing, and what the impact has been on the community."

“As the public knows, the province has submitted a development permit application, and so that's sitting with the city. From our perspective, these are battles or disputes that are happening between the province and the city and what we're just trying to do is bring forward a 'made in Penticton' approach to the community’s very significant addictions and homeless needs,” Hughes added.

Residents and business owners in the surrounding area have brought up concerns with a supportive housing building being constructed in the area, but the two organizations are inviting that feedback

“We’re open to hear people’s concerns and validate the fact that they are concerned about what they see in our community when it is relating to homelessness and addictions. So we want to be able to listen to that, we want to be able to welcome feedback and input,” Hughes said, adding that they are working on a neighbourhood engagement strategy.

Penticton's citizen safety and security advisory committee previously voiced their worry on how the project would negatively effect the neighbourhood.

Approval for the housing project development will still need to be passed by city council.

“At the current time, council has not received a formal report from staff concerning BC Housing’s proposed project. The report, which includes a review of the information provided by BC Housing, is currently being prepared and will be presented to council for discussion during an upcoming meeting,” said city spokesman Philip Cooper.