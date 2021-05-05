Penticton Parkway elementary students artwork for sale around the city

Photo: Contributed

Grade four and five students at Penticton's Parkway Elementary School are working together to demonstrate ‘Mattering’ in a feature art gallery.

The Parkway’s InStill Life Project has been around for many years, inviting students to generate skills, perspective, and capital.

This year’s plan focused on students exploring the world of art and empathy in the midst of a challenge that could not have been anticipated.

Armed with school spirit, students opted to take on the mission of making a difference by creating an art piece that represents joy in the process, passion for spreading positivity, and purpose that supports our community. They were encouraged to study artists and play with techniques, materials, and purpose.

Each original work will surely warm the hearts of viewers and receivers alike.

All proceeds are going towards supporting the school community during these financially unstable and challenging times, providing food cards, supplies, and opportunity.

“A small hand, providing a helping hand, to give a hand-up,” their website reads.

The student masterpieces are for sale at three local venues for a suggested donation of $20. Find the artwork down at Blenz Coffee, The Penticton Lakeside Resort and Dragon's Den Art.

Visit the Parkway Elementary School website here to view their virtual gallery of the students’ artwork.