Police investigating report of man shooting pellet gun towards people along Penticton Channel

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a report of a man firing a pellet gun along the Channel Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Riverside Drive and the Channel Parkway shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of a man indiscriminately shooting a pellet gun.

The witness said a man was walking on the opposite, east side of the Channel, when the witness heard what sounded like an air gun being discharged. Something was then seen striking the water near her.

“A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction,” said Const. James Grandy.

Police swarmed the area but could not locate a suspect, who was described as male, Caucasian, 40-50 years of age with “bushy” long blonde hair. He was possibly associated to a black coloured, highly glossed camper van.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.