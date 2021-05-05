173590
173306
Penticton  

Police investigating report of man shooting pellet gun towards people along Penticton Channel

Pellet gun scare on Channel

- | Story: 333032

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a report of a man firing a pellet gun along the Channel Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Riverside Drive and the Channel Parkway shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of a man indiscriminately shooting a pellet gun.

The witness said a man was walking on the opposite, east side of the Channel, when the witness heard what sounded like an air gun being discharged. Something was then seen striking the water near her.

“A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction,” said Const. James Grandy.

Police swarmed the area but could not locate a suspect, who was described as male, Caucasian, 40-50 years of age with “bushy” long blonde hair. He was possibly associated to a black coloured, highly glossed camper van.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

168752
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4435166
5946 Victoria street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$325,000
more details
160709




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sophie
Sophie Penticton SPCA >


170719


Dog’s random items

Must Watch
So many random items buried under this dog… including a puppy!
No personal space
Must Watch
This cat makes it clear: there are no personal boundaries in this...
Luke Bryan: ‘I am not Maren Morris’ baby daddy!’
Showbiz
Luke Bryan has shot down ridiculous rumors suggesting he's...
Cinco de Mayo memes
Galleries
Cinco de Mayo! A holiday that celebrates when the Mexican army...
Cinco de Mayo memes (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173207
173468