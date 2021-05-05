RCMP in Penticton and Summerland find success with online crime reporting

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Penticton and Summerland RCMP are reporting success with online crime reporting since its launch one year ago.

Online reporting has accounted for three per cent of the Penticton detachment’s overall file count, according to the department’s press release.

The RCMP continue to add to the numerous crimes citizens can already report online. The newly added types include: Hit and runs to an unoccupied vehicle or property, general driving complaints, and lost or stolen licence plates or decals.

“We want to encourage people in our community to continue to report crimes and suspicious occurrences to the police. Having the convenient option available for people to report crimes online is proving to be a great way to capture crimes which may have otherwise gone unreported,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

Below is a full list of incidents people may conveniently report online:

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Property

Damage/Mischief Under $5000 to Vehicle

Theft of Bicycle Under $5000

Theft Under $5000

Theft Under $5000 from Vehicle

Lost Property

Hit and Run to Unoccupied Vehicle or Property (New)

Driving Complaints (New)

Lost or Stolen Licence Plates or Decals (New)

The RCMP closely review each online report and follow up with a front-line officer if required.

“This modern reporting method has increased our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our communities,” Grandy added.