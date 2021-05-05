Penticton high school students taking part in the BC Children's Hospital fundraising initiative of 'Jean Day'

Photo: Annie Harries Annie Harried and her brother, Bruce, during his time at the BC Children's Hospital

Three high school students are teaming up to run the 'Jean Up' Initiative in Penticton, in support of the BC Children's Hospital.

Jean Up, previously called Jeans Day, is an annual online initiative held all throughout the month of May.

On May 19, Jerika Lake, Julia Jung, and Annie Harries are encouraging everyone within the community to wear jeans to help BC kids get back into theirs.

Throughout the month, the trio will be accepting donations through their webpage here.

All donations made through this link will be eligible to win a prize basket worth over $450.

For people wanting to enter for the prize, as well as for weekly draw prizes for wine, please email: [email protected] to indicate that you have donated. The first 40 people to donate and email will be eligible to receive a free 50 per cent off coupon to three wishes. In addition to this, students at Pen High will be able to win different prizes.

“All of these incentive goods would not have been made possible without the help and generosity of our local businesses,” the team writes.

“This fundraiser is so important to me because I know first hand how large of an impact the BC Children’s Hospital has on thousands of families across the province. The BCCH provides amazing long term care to so many unlucky children and families. I consider myself extremely lucky since I can say that I have only been a short term patient for a stomach surgery,” Lake said in an email.

“Since I have never had to experience these struggles, I feel that the least I can do is help all children get back into their jeans by fundraising and raising awareness.”

Harries added that this fundraiser resonates with her, having a family member taken care of at the BC Children's hospital when she was young.

“My brother Bruce was in an ATV accident. He was airlifted to the BC Children's hospital, and was in a coma. We weren't expecting him to wake up, but one day he did. Throughout this uncertain time, our family was back and forth to the Children's Hospital to visit him,” Harries said.

“I had bought a children's hospital sweatshirt that year and wore it all the time for years. I have always been so grateful for how they saved my brother.”

Jung also feels that this fundraiser is one that is very special, since many kids her own age go there.

“It allows me to relate and appreciate all the hard work they do to help my peers. The mission of this fundraiser is to help get kids out of their hospital gowns and back into their jeans. I love the message and meaning of this fundraiser because it gives hope, something to work towards and a purpose.”