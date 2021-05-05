Castanet hit the streets to ask residents how they feel about an expansion of paid parking to Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake Park, which Penticton council voted against on Tuesday

Casey Richardson

Penticton City Council shot down a request from Bylaw to fund an expansion of services on Tuesday, disagreeing with the financing options proposed.

Council had options to either keep with the status quo for Bylaw coverage, expand the paid parking program to Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake Park to fund added officers or put in a future increase in taxation.

An estimated revenue potential of $656,250 from the paid parking program was stated in the staff report, along with a suggestions to begin charging for resident only parking starting in 2022 with an expected revenue potential of $15,000.

Director of development services, Blake Laven presented the options to council, noting that the paid parking could produce a quite a bit of revenue, especially during the summer months.

“We could operationalize this faster than we originally thought,” he added.

However, the councillors felt ‘very uncomfortable’ dealing with the proposal outside of budget deliberations.

“I'm not supportive of the concept of increasing paid parking, nevermind the tourists, the residents of Penticton are struggling with the pandemic and now you’re going to charge them to park at their beaches,” Coun. Judy Sentes said.

“This is one of those somewhat unique situations where I truly like that idea, but don’t want to step so far outside of our typical process,” Coun. Campbell Watt added.

Mayor John Vassilaki stood in disagreement with the rest of councillors, arguing that an increase in officers is needed for the city to ensure further safety and protection for citizens.

"When we charge taxation or parking, if the public knows that those funds are going to go for a purpose that they back, they will not complain nor will they vote against it. Safety is needed in this community," Vassilaki said.

Castanet hit the streets to gather the opinions of locals, asking their thoughts on the expansion and the effect on visits to the beach.

From the people we spoke to, it seemed an even split between those not supportive of paid parking anywhere along the beach and others acknowledging that it could be a good source of revenue for the city.

The motion to keep with the status quo for now, with the slight expansion of services if necessary and consider bylaw services increases as part of the budget 2022 discussions, passed four to one, with Mayor John Vassilaki opposing and Julius Bloomfield absent from the meeting.