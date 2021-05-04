New CEO starts at the SOS Medical Foundation

Casey Richardson

The CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation began her new role on Monday, moving to the organization after working as the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Toronto.

Sally Ginter was hired after an extensive search by the SOS Medical Foundation board, assisted by the Vancouver-based search firm The Discovery Group.

Although Ginter grew up in Peterborough, Ont. she is no stranger to the Okanagan. From 2010-13 Ginter served as Regional Director for the Canadian Cancer Society in Kelowna and oversaw more than 5,000 volunteers in 40 Interior communities, including the South Okanagan through an office in Penticton.

In 2016, Ginter was appointed CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities and prior to that served as President and CEO of Kerry’s Place Autism Services, North America’s then-largest autism services provider.

She also volunteers as a Director on Autism Canada’s Board of Directors and serves as Chair of its Governance & Nominating Committee. She holds an Honours B.A. from Trent University in Ontario and an Executive MBA from Athabasca University.

Ginter, her husband Lauren, and their son Carson, are delighted to be back in the Okanagan Valley and are eager to join the South Okanagan community.

Ginter has also worked in the private sector as branch manager at a building products plant in Kelowna for three years sarting in 2007 and was a director with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce from 2012-13.

“What I’m most excited about this opportunity to join the SOS Medical Foundation team, is that there really is no end to the opportunities to what we can achieve together. The SOS Medical Foundation has an outstanding reputation and has been serving the community for over 40 years,” Ginter said in the news release.

“To be able to join this team and bring my experiences while listening very carefully to the knowledge, and the talents and the ideas of all the wonderful people around me is truly an opportunity which I am so excited to optimize, be a part of and hopefully create positive impacts".

Ginter’s hiring comes on the heels of the SOS Medical Foundation’s successful campaign to raise $3 million for a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital. It also fundraises on behalf of other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.