PIB chief and council encourage community members to help contact tracers

Concerns are growing around a lack of Penticton Indian Band members coming forward for COVID-19 contact tracing, as a recent exposure in the community resulted in 19 positive cases.

The PIB issued a release on Monday stating that even with their health team working quickly and efficiently to complete contract tracing, some members are “forgetting who they came in contact with” or are “specifically refusing to share the information with any health team.”

“The Chief and Council considers this irresponsible and dangerous. Our strongest defence against increased exposures is the knowledge that someone is at risk of an infection because then we can protect ourselves and loved ones while supporting individuals to safely isolate,” the release reads.

PIB Chief and Council have received confirmation from the health team that their numbers are holding at 19 COVID positive cases within the community, which was confirmed on Saturday.

“We send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for those who willingly share their direct contacts. Please continue to symptom check and if you have any questions, feel free to dial 8-1-1, or PIB Health (250) 493-7799. We send our prayers for the wellness of all PIB families during this time. We will get through COVID together.”

A letter was issued by Interior Health and shared by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday, asking people who attended a PIB funeral on Thursday, April 22 to self-monitor for symptoms.

IH has previously commended the PIB health team on their quick and thorough efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, after an outbreak of 13 cases this winter was effectively and quickly stopped.