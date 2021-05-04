173478
Penticton  

A new housing development with a focus on recovery proposed for Skaha Lake Road

Recovery focused housing

- | Story: 332848

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre and ASK Wellness Society are partnering on a proposed housing project planned for Skaha Lake Road.

The project, would allow participants to focus on recovery, while providing a connection to Indigenous supports.

The development is known as Nx?astwilxtn, a Sylix word which, in the English language means “a place to come for healing and wellness” or “a place where I came to feel good.”

A news release indicates the project will feature about 50 units designed for people experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness and, at the same time, are seeking support for treatment and recovery while acknowledging their need for healthier alternatives.

Participants would also be required to sign a program agreement committing to ongoing recovery, including abstaining from on-site substance use.

"ASK will operate the building, in partnership with OFC, with the aim to support, strengthen and guide residents as they work towards maintaining a healthier lifestyle," the news release states.

"Through this partnership, culturally appropriate programming will be available for all residents to help them in their recovery through spiritual and cultural reconnection."

The project still requires city approval. If granted, kit's hoped construction at 3240 Skaha Lake Road would begin later this spring with an anticipated opening of early 2022.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

173417
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4441175
853 Lawson Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$980,000
more details
170786




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melia
Melia Penticton SPCA >


171249


Bill Gates and wife to divorce

Showbiz
Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have split and are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage. The Microsoft co-founder...
Motivational Monday- May 3, 2021
Galleries
Give yourself a little extra love this afternoon and check out...
Motivational Monday- May 3, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Cat wants ice cream
Must Watch
Sweet cat asking politely for ice cream.
Mercedes dealership asked Lionel Richie to leave
Showbiz
Lionel Richie was asked to leave a Mercedes dealership after...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172934