173478
Penticton  

Penticton Safety and Security Advisory Committee lands on parameters for future temporary homeless shelters

Where to put shelters?

- | Story: 332845

The City of Penticton's Safety and Security Advisory Committee, made up of a group of volunteer civilians, has finally agreed on draft guidelines as to where and how homeless shelters should be implemented in the city.

At Monday's meeting, the committee came to an agreement on what recommendations should be referred to city council. The draft guideline includes designating the existing Compass Court shelter as the city's main and only permanent shelter, and future temporary shelters be limited to eight, 12 or 20 occupants.

The guideline also recommends temporary shelters be kept away from schools, parks, beaches, and major business or tourism areas like downtown Main and Martin Streets, Riverside Drive, Skaha Lake Road and Westminster Avenue.

Abstinence-based facilities are recommended to be exempted from the rest of the guidelines, as well as shelter services focused on women and children fleeing violence or abuse.

The committee settled on the recommendation only after lengthy discussion at previous meetings. Committee member Cheryl Watts expressed her opinion that their purpose had been "lost in the weeds," influenced by public but unrelated fights the city is having with provincial authorities over shelters like Victory Church.

"We just need to focus on where some temporary shelters could be, if we need it,” Watts said.

“We just have to find those places, and however [BC Housing] wants to operate them, that’s their thing.”

City Coun. Katie Robinson called the recommendation a "good step."

"At least we’re starting to get a handle on it, so it’s not quite a free-for-all,” Robinson said.

City council will discuss the recommendations approved by the committee at a later meeting.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4441175
853 Lawson Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$980,000
more details
171283




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melia
Melia Penticton SPCA >


170719


Bill Gates and wife to divorce

Showbiz
Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have split and are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage. The Microsoft co-founder...
Motivational Monday- May 3, 2021
Galleries
Give yourself a little extra love this afternoon and check out...
Motivational Monday- May 3, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Cat wants ice cream
Must Watch
Sweet cat asking politely for ice cream.
Mercedes dealership asked Lionel Richie to leave
Showbiz
Lionel Richie was asked to leave a Mercedes dealership after...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171705
173468