Water restrictions in place in Oliver as local siphon continues to undergo much-needed repairs

Photo: Pixabay

Stage 1 water restrictions are now in effect throughout the Town of Oliver for outdoor watering only.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses can water Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and even-numbered can do so Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, for just three days a week total.

Residents are encouraged to adjust their underground irrigation systems to water only between midnight and 7 a.m. on their appointed days.

Properties using water from the town's irrigation systems or pumping from the canal should consider reducing water usage overall, on a voluntary basis at this time. The town's irrigation canal is only capable of production at 70 per cent of capacity, due to the siphon damaged during the 2016 Gallagher Lake rock slide.

A pricey fix to the siphon is ongoing.