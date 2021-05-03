Poplar Grove recognized across the pond for Legacy blend

Photo: Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery has taken home some major awards from the fourth annual London Wine Competition in London, England this March.

The local winery is no stranger to accolades from the competition for its signature red blench, The Legacy, having won multiple Gold medals since 2013.

This year, The Legacy was awarded Best in Show by a varietal, and a Gold medal with 93 points.

The Holler family, owners of Poplar Grove since 2007, say The Legacy begins in the vineyard with their focus on farming. Barbara and Tony Holler and their four sons Chris, Andrew, Matthew and Eric grow the grapes together on their 140 acres of vineyards.

“We decided to get into the wine industry in the Okanagan Valley because of the belief that the valley could produce wines of distinction that rivalled the best wines produced anywhere in the world. The Legacy's success and the success of other Okanagan wines in the premiere international wine competitions provides proof of our original belief," Tony, owner and president, said.

"This has taken time, patience and diligence both in the vineyards and in the winery. I personally spend most of my time in our vineyards because this is where the wine is made. We are farmers first and every family member not only understands this but is a wine grower."

The latest London Wine Competition is just the latest feather in the cap of Poplar Grove. Taste The Legacy 2015 and 2016 for yourself for purchase directly from the winery, and the 2017 blend will be available fall 2021.