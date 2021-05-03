Huge haul of cars, metal, trash removed from Carmi Trails by volunteers in Penticton Sunday

Contributed Barry Beecroft Fuel

A volunteer cleanup crew hit the Penticton Carmi Recreation Trails this weekend armed with tools and gusto to get rid of garbage large and small that had been dumped in the area.

The Carmi Recreation Trails group, along with volunteers from Barry Beecroft Fuel, TAP contracting and Resurface Solutions, worked together on Sunday to make a huge difference to the area.

"We hauled out eight trailers filled with metal, scraps, plastic garbage and three vehicles," Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors wrote on Facebook.

"And this is only the beginning, there is lots more to do and we will be organizing more of these days this summer!"

The company compiled a short video with footage of the day's work, showing just how much trash needed to be removed.

The Carmi Recreation Trails group on Facebook has long been an anti-dumping advocate, and they shared their gratitude with a shoutout to all volunteers.

"Thank you so much for being stewards of the land!"

Join their Facebook community here and keep an eye out for future dumping cleanup days, and how you can get involved.