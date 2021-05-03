Missing witnesses stall start of Kruger-Allen home invasion trial in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

An infamous Penticton criminal was due to start his latest trial in Supreme Court Monday, but Thomas Kruger-Allen will have to wait a little longer — the trial was pushed when all of the Crown's key witnesses failed to show up.

Kruger-Allen is currently behind bars serving time for a brutal attack on a stranger on Okanagan Beach in 2019.

He now faces charges of break-and-enter, assault with a weapon aggravated assault, uttering threats and breaching court-ordered conditions related to an alleged October 2019 home invasion, as he had been out on bail after the beach attack at the time.

On Monday, that trial hit a snag when Crown announced two of their key witnesses due to appear were nowhere to be found.

A third witness, also described as key to the case, has been uncooperative.

"The Crown case rests almost entirely on the evidence of those three witnesses,” Crown counsel told the judge.

The judge approved delaying proceedings until June 7, 2021, at which time a new trial date will be scheduled. In the meantime, three witness warrants have been issued to compel the appearance and testimony of those individuals.