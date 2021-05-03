Local Penticton artist expresses creativity through leather

Photo: Contributed

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of articles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of Pentictonites who hold creative roles in the community.

After attending design school and working in the fashion industry in her hometown of Montreal, Sylvie Lefebvre decided she wanted a change, and moved to Penticton to start a unique career as a leathersmith.

“I was tired of the big city life, there was too much traffic, pollution and life in an office,” she says. “Life goes very fast and you need to enjoy it!”

With that in mind, in 2018 she uprooted her life in Montreal and headed out west to the Okanagan.

“[It's] more my style,” says Lefebvre, who now lives in north Naramata.

“I love cooking and growing vegetables and herbs. I make my own hot sauces and pickles. I also love all the local businesses, there are local coffee roasters and cheese makers and it is really accessible to keep it fresh and local. You can buy produce, cheese, wine and bread without having to go to a grocery store. I love supporting local businesses and connecting with my neighbourhood,” she adds.

Lefebvre has taken her experience in fashion design and pattern making and now works as a leathersmith. She is the owner of East Meets West Leather and has her workshop alongside her driveway in Naramata, with a beautiful view of Okanagan Lake.

“I was always sewing, but once you start working with leather, it’s a whole different world,” Lefebvre says.

“Leather is really adaptable and workable and everything you learn is useful for another project and technique. Once you understand something, you can use it for every other project you take on! I recently made a bag with some new techniques for me. It took three days, but I learned along the way and I did it. It’s kind of cool."

Working with stains is a favourite aspect of leathersmithing for Lefebvre.

“I really like the textures and the colours, and there’s so many different types of leather with different thickness so there is a lot of research and development. You can stain them with different colours and different textured leather will take on the stain in different ways,” explains Lefebvre.

She makes leather creations like dog collars, leashes, wallets, belts, keychains, desk caddies, earring holders, earrings, bracelets, tassels and hand bags. She would like to develop a mens line as well. Everything she creates can be completely customizable to fit perfectly and suit specific tastes.

“It all starts with laying out the leather, tracing your pattern, marking your holes, punching out the holes and then you assemble it with different threads, wax cords or suede. You can use snaps, eyelets and rivets depending on what you’re making. The possibilities are endless and so customizable. It’s very time consuming but worth it because people are really happy when they get their product and they’re each completely unique,” says Lefebvre.

Lefebvre began learning leathersmithing in 2012 and has been working hard to master her craft since. She is self-taught but sought out information every way she could.

“I watched lots of tutorials online and spoke with the leather supply store. Each tool is necessary so build up your supply. You’re going to want every single tool, every single stain and every single type of leather. Build up your collection over time as you go, and just keep working at it as long as it’s still fun to you,” she recommends.

“It’s a great hobby to begin! If you want to do leathersmithing full time, just take your time and build up a strong clientele before you quit your job."

Lefebvre’s goods are all customizable and can be uniquely created based on your requests, recently making a guitar strap as a gift, something that was new to her.

“It’s something you get to keep and have forever. It will keep and last for hundreds of years. It is sturdy and durable and well-made.” Lefebvre says.

Constantly rocking hip hop and country in her leathersmithing shop, Lefebvre says the absolute best song to work to is Forever After All by Luke Combs.

You can find Lefebvre's creations at the East Meets West Leather shop on Etsy, or take some time to meet with her for her to take measurements and customize whatever it is you’re looking for!

Do you know a creative Pentictonite who should be profiled? Email [email protected] to let us know.