The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland hoping to find home for a cat that keeps getting overlooked

Casey Richardson

Volunteers at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland do not understand why one of their favourite sweetheart cats has not been adopted yet.

Merida is nearing two-years-old and has been at Critteraid for quite a few months now, patiently waiting to connect with her purrfect new family.

“Our volunteers are really wondering why nobody has stopped to fall in love with this special lady,” Critteraid animal director Jess Byer said.

Due to her life on the streets and having kittens young, Merida takes a little longer to warm up to people but Byer knows she’s well worth the effort.

“Merida loves to play, she loves a good head butt and loves a good rub. She just doesn't do well in a loud environment.”

The fluffy kitty will need to go to a home with no dogs and no young kids, possibly with another cat to play and become buddies with.

“We are looking for a home that is willing to put in the time and effort to support her and help her feel big, strong and well-loved.”

For information on adoption options for Merida or any of their other cats, email Critteraid at [email protected]