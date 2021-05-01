BC Bike Race setting up two events in Penticton this fall

Photo: BCBR

The BC Bike Race (BCBR) is planning for two bike racing events to take place in Penticton this fall, presenting their plans to City Council on Tuesday.

The team chose Penticton for the 'best fall climate for bike riding' along with its 'stunning destination and strategic location,' planning to host both the BC Bike Race & BCBR Gravel Explorer.

The Gravel Explorer, a new race on the organization's roster, will take place from Sunday, Sept. 26 to Friday, Oct. 1. The race will start and finish on the Naramata Bench.

The five-day stage race will average two to six hours of racing each day with distances ranging from 54 km to 113 km.

Approximately 150 racers are expected to attend.

“Adding another event to our roster bookends BC’s riding season with a race in the early summer and now a race in the fall.We now add Gravel to our roster along with BC Bike Race the 'Ultimate Singletrack Experience,'” Dean Payne, the President for BCBR said in a release.

The BC Bike Race will run from Sunday Oct. 3 to Friday Oct. 8, as a six-day mountain bike stage race. Each stage will challenge riders to complete between 25 km to 50 km. An average of three to five hours of racing per day will be completed .

Approximately 150 -200 racers are expected to compete.

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) will be supporting the BCBR to determine stages and trail usage for both events. Plans are for Penticton to be the central area to stay in and ride out from. Some stages will be in the Penticton area, with day trips to the other South Okanagan areas.

“PACA is excited to partner with the BC Bike Race to showcase our vast and diverse trail networks to the international community. The evolution of our trails over the past 35+ years will allow us to work closely with the BCBR crew to design a race route that will be world class and meet the standard of “The Ultimate Singletrack Experience,” Terry McWhirter, President of the PACA said in a release on the BCBR’s website.

The BC Bike Race is also planning to use trails on Conkle Mountain and Cartwright Mountain for a day of competition in Summerland.

“We are so excited to welcome the BCBR flagship and gravel races to Penticton and the South Okanagan! With our world-class trails, extended seasons of warm weather, and two lakes to dip into after your ride, Penticton is the perfect destination for endurance racing and training. We look forward to welcoming riders to Penticton as soon as health regulations allow,” Carly Lewis, Economic Development Manager for the City of Penticton said.

More information on the races and registration can be found online here.