COVID-19 exposure at two schools in Summerland

Two schools in Summerland have been added to Interior Health's list of COVID-19 school exposures.

Summerland Middle School and Summerland Secondary School are reporting multiple potential exposure dates for the past two week.

According to the list, the exposure at Summerland Middle School was on April 21, 22, 26, 27 while the exposure at Summerland Secondary School was on April 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28.

IH continues to caution the public about increased COVID-19 cases throughout the region, even as the vaccine rollout proceeds.

Find the full list of school exposures here.