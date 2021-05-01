Penticton family running a V2A garden project fundraiser to raise money for the local food bank

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton family-run fundraiser that helps support those in need is back with a mid-year fundraising project.

The Lieskovsky family has created reusable clay garden markers that can be used to identify rows of seeds in backyard gardens, with proceeds going toward the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Each hand-made garden marker features a house image, similar to the ones sold for their annual Christmas fundraiser. The clay markers are made with recycled clay and donated glazes and can be written on with black marker or pencil crayon.

“The markers and/or a gardening book would make great Mother’s Day gifts,” Viv Lieskovsky wrote in an email.

“In addition, gardeners are reminded that any excess garden-fresh fruit and vegetables can be donated to The Salvation Army Food Bank along with the usual canned and boxed food donations.”

The V2A Project was started by the Lieskovsky family in 2016 in response to Penticton’s homeless community, named after Penticton’s postal code as a symbolic reference to homelessness.

“If someone doesn’t have a postal code, they likely don’t have a home.”

Over the past five years, V2A fundraisers have been able to raise more than $14,000 for The Salvation Army.

The garden markers are available for a minimum donation of $2 each and can be found at The Book Shop, located at 242 Main Street in Penticton starting on Friday, May 7 while supplies last.