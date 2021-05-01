First quarter stats for Penticton RCMP show an increase in violent crime

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are reporting an increase in crime for the first quarter of 2021, largely due to an increase in violent crime, particularly in the areas of assault, sex offences and uttering threats.

Total reported crime events in the municipality for the quarter was 1,770 which is only up 3 per cent from last year’s 1,714.

Violent crime went from 213 to 252, an increase of 18 per cent from the same reporting period last year.

Total calls for service trended downward by 7 per cent, receiving 3,604 compared to the previous year’s 3,885 calls.

Assault cases rose from 104 to 117, a 13 per cent increase, with sex offences increasing by one report from the year before and uttering threats saw 30 more calls than 2020, a 63 per cent increase.

Property crime saw the majority of its call decrease from 2020, with an 8 per cent decrease in total reports. Break and enter - other and mischief to property were the two areas that received more calls for police, with a 24 per cent and 36 per cent growth.

The top two areas for calls for the quarter were for unwanted person with 385 calls and for disturbance with 259 calls.

Supt. Brian Hunter Officer will be presenting the results to the council on Tuesday.