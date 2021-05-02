Penticton resident left scratched and bloody after being attacked by a dog while shielding her own

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton resident who says she was attacked by a dog while out walking her own wants to see more done by the city’s Bylaw and dog control sectors.

Andie Mckinnon was out on Friday morning for a walk around Sendero Canyon with her little french bulldog Ollie, when she says they were approached by what a large dog that looked to her like it weighed around 150 to 170 pounds.

“One of the construction workers had the dog on a leash on the construction site that I couldn't see, and the dog saw my dog, got aggressive, charged and broke his leash,” she recounted.

“I got my dog in my arms and turned around and I have scratch marks from this [dog], all down my back.”

Mckinnon described feeling nails clawing down her back several times before her boyfriend managed to pull off the dog off her by its collar. Her boyfriend then held the dog in place until its owner retrieved it.

“My dog was not injured because I was able to get him up on top of the truck and kind of shield him.” Mckinnon explained. “I called Bylaw and they said they 'don't want to be punitive to the owner.’ So they're not issuing a ticket, they gave him a formal warning.”

“The owner has been spoken to, the dog will be back on the site with a ‘quote on quote’ better lease, out of view from people.”

Mckinnon said when she posted what happened on a local community Facebook group, residents in the neighbourhood came forward stating that this isn't the first time the dog has been aggressive with others in the area.

“I'm upset about Bylaw's [actions], I'm upset hearing from other neighbours that this dog has been an issue in the past,” adding she is worried for the safety of her dog and others in the area.

“In this instance where I've been charged at by a massive animal and attacked and I'm bleeding, they don't feel like that warrants anything other than education.”

While Mckinnon didn't speak to the dog's owner herself, she said her boyfriend held the dog until the owner came over, who stated that his dog was very strong. As she recounts, Bylaw later told Mckinnon that the owner felt bad for what had happened.

“I'm sure he does feel bad, but that doesn't negate the fact that what if I had been a ten-year-old boy, right,” she said, adding that she doesn’t blame the dog that attacked her, as it is the owner’s responsibility to exercise proper care of his animal.

“I believe the owner has an increased duty of care to the public and that the leash was either inadequate or the securing of the leash was inadequate for this dog. To this end I believe the owner should be held accountable for his animal and his lack of due diligence and training.”

“I'd like to see a ticket, I'm not sure why we have dog Bylaw if they go around merely just educating, or just give tickets for when someone's dog is off-leash.”

Mckinnon is currently waiting for a written explanation from Bylaw on the incident, but said she was told by a junior Bylaw officer that because her injuries were minor, this was the opportunity for education.

Bylaw was not immediately available for comment.