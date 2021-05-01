Interior Health primary care centre denied funding from Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District may get second chance

Photo: Contributed

A new Interior Health urgent primary care clinic in Penticton may get a second shot at an influx of cash from the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, after previously being denied.

IH launched the clinic on Martin Street in late March after the province announced it earlier in the spring, and that it would be ceasing funding to Pathways Addictions Resource Centre. It is intended as a walk-in hub to take pressure off the local hospital emergency room.

An IH delegation to the OSRHD board on April 15 sought $1 million to cover capital costs, but their request was denied, to their visible disappointment, after a lengthy and at times confused discussion.

At the next meeting, scheduled for May 6, the ask is back on the agenda thanks to a request from board chair Judy Sentes, a Penticton councillor, that the decision be reconsidered.

Should her motion be approved via a vote from the board, they will once again discuss a two-part motion: That the clinic be designated a hospital, and that $1 million from the Hospital Reserve be given to it.

The previous discussion saw reluctance from board members who hailed from communities farther from the Penticton hub.

"What happens to Princeton, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos? We feel like we’re kind of paying for it, but we’re on the outskirts again," Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said at the time.

Others were disappointed that IH had come to them with their hands out in the apparent assumption the answer would be yes, after already building the clinic and opening it.

"I can’t think of a government anywhere that could go ahead and build things and come after the fact [looking for] a handout … expecting us to pay for it," said board member and Penticton Coun. Katie Robinson.

Delegates from IH Carl Meadows and Dan Goughner will once again be on hand to field questions.