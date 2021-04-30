Theo’s restaurant celebrating Orthodox Easter by grilling lamb on spit out front

Photo: Casey Richardson

In celebration of Good Friday for Orthodox Easter, Theo's Restaurant obtained a special permit for the sidewalk from the City of Penticton to spit roast barbecue a whole lamb.

“We had purchased a couple of lambs to celebrate Canadian Easter a month ago and then we got shut for dine in, so we thought we’re having lambs, might as well get a special permit to have it outside,” owner Gregory Condonopoulos said.

The lamb roasted through the day and is ready for 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for take out or enjoyment on the patio.

Spiro from the former and beloved Cubbyhole restaurant offered to run the barbecue and help out with the lamb.

“It's a very cultural thing. It's a way to celebrate the coming years and celebrate life, but it's very traditional in the Orthodox culture to have lamb.”

While it is usual to fast on the Friday and serve the lamb on Sunday, logistically it works out for the restaurant to run it on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re trying to do what we can to maintain our culture and traditions, even during a pandemic. There’s a safe way to do it and this is it,” Condonopoulos added.

Visit Theo's restaurant to try their speciality lamb this weekend, open 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.