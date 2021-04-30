Pharmacies in Penticton, Castlegar and Cranbrook now offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has expanded the communities where the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed at local pharmacies to include Penticton, Castlegar and Cranbrook.

Previously, those communities only offered vaccinations through IH clinics. They join Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and West Kelowna on the pharmacy distribution list.

The BC Pharmacy Association says "a small amount" of AstraZeneca has been distributed to the new locations, and to top up existing locations, with more to arrive as supply allows. The shots are available for a patient's first dose of vaccine only.

In Penticton, eight pharmacies are now part of the program. People aged 30 and older are now eligible to receive their vaccines at those locations, and can register for their appointment either through the provincial system or with a participating pharmacy directly.

"Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region. Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community," reads a news release from the health authority.

Find participating pharmacies and information on how to register here.