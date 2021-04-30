More positive COVID tests in PIB community following a report of possible exposure

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

The Penticton Indian Band has released a follow-up notice to the community regarding the recent COVID-19 cases among members, expressing confidence that their health teams will turn the tide quickly as they did during the outbreak in January.

"The exposures we faced in January, which resulted in the temporary closure of some PIB facilities, was due to capacity loss for the Administration facilities, not widespread exposures," they write.

"This round of exposures is limited and will not result in a request from PIB leadership to stay home at this time, unless directed by a Health Team representative, as safely being on the land is part of our overall health and wellness plans."

The new cases are linked to a funeral that took place on April 22. Chief and Council assure the community that "many people who attended the funeral did so from their vehicles," and that safety measures were in place for the outdoor occasion.

"However, as our lost relative was deeply loved, some attendees gathered later relaxing current safety measures, away from normal funeral ceremonies. This is where we are seeing some of the positive cases and others are direct-contact family members or people they live with."

PIB Health remains committed to promoting COVID-safe activities, and teams are focusing on the mental wellness of those in isolation.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

At least nine COVID-19 cases have been identified within the Penticton Indian Band as of Thursday, according to a release issued by the Chief and Council.

The band’s health team completed 32 tests on April 27 and 37 tests on April 28, with ongoing contract tracing.

“PIB Health continued to monitor the situation and reach out to all identified on the contact tracing list,” the release reads. “Safety plans for all buildings have been reaffirmed with staff, with reinforcement of the need for daily COVID assessments to be submitted before entering any PIB building.”

While the statement from the PIB does not name a cause for the new cluster of cases, a letter was issued by Interior Health and shared by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday, asking people who attended a PIB funeral on Thursday, April 22 to self-monitor for symptoms.

"This surge is being managed by everyone being aware of your surroundings, how you manage your personal interactions and by being respectful to yourself and your neighbours,” the PIB release adds.

“All individuals who attended social gatherings from April 22 onwards, while practising physical distancing, should be self-monitoring for symptoms, which does not require isolating.”

The statement also reminds individuals who have gotten their first vaccination shot that they can still contract and transmit COVID-19.

“If, at any point, attendees socialized without physical distancing and were contacted by a PIB Health Team member, please self-isolate and follow the guidance.”

The PIB health team has previously been commended for their quick and thorough efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, after an outbreak of 13 cases this winter was quickly quashed.