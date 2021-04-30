10 positive COVID tests in PIB community following a report of possible exposure

Photo: Contributed

Ten COVID-19 cases have been identified within the Penticton Indian Band as of Thursday, according to a release issued by the Chief and Council.

The band’s health team completed 32 tests on April 27 and 37 tests on April 28, with ongoing contract tracing.

“PIB Health continued to monitor the situation and reach out to all identified on the contact tracing list,” the release reads. “Safety plans for all buildings have been reaffirmed with staff, with reinforcement of the need for daily COVID assessments to be submitted before entering any PIB building.”

While the statement from the PIB does not name a cause for the new cluster of cases, a letter was issued by Interior Health and shared by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday, asking people who attended a PIB funeral on Thursday, April 22 to self-monitor for symptoms.

"This surge is being managed by everyone being aware of your surroundings, how you manage your personal interactions and by being respectful to yourself and your neighbours,” the PIB release adds.

“All individuals who attended social gatherings from April 22 onwards, while practising physical distancing, should be self-monitoring for symptoms, which does not require isolating.”

The statement also reminds individuals who have gotten their first vaccination shot that they can still contract and transmit COVID-19.

“If, at any point, attendees socialized without physical distancing and were contacted by a PIB Health Team member, please self-isolate and follow the guidance.”

The PIB health team has previously been commended for their quick and thorough efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, after an outbreak of 13 cases this winter was quickly quashed.