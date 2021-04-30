City launches new online look for YYF Penticton Airport website and social media channels

Casey Richardson

While traffic heading into and out of YYF may be quiet now, the City of Penticton is hoping their newly launched website and social media will help bring a little buzz for future travel.

As part of ongoing efforts to support economic recovery, the website aims at shining a spotlight on the crucial services provided at Penticton Airport (YYF) and future options for travels while provincial health orders dissuade non-essential travel.

“I think the restrictions are in place now for a very good reason and we really want to position ourselves as a community to be ready when the restrictions are lifted as a community to be back in action as soon as possible,” Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services for the City of Penticton said.

“It’s a great resource for finding everything out about the airport, what's going on, the activities and how people can access the airport.

Development for the website has been in the works over the past six months, costing an estimated $15,000-$18,000.

“Penticton Airport is the gateway to the South Okanagan, providing a vital connection for residents, visitors and businesses,” said Carly Lewis, economic development manager, in a press release.

“By demonstrating the many advantages to flying into or out of YYF, we aim to build the profile of Penticton Airport as the airport of choice for future travel, while ensuring YYF continues to be on the radar for commercial carriers in the years to come.”

Commercial airlines currently serving YYF include Air Canada Express, Pacific Coastal Airlines and WestJet Encore, with direct flights available to Vancouver, Calgary and, coming on June 24, a direct flight to Edmonton.

“It’s going to open up some addition traffic for the demand that is there from Alberta,” Haddad said. “We fully expect additional travel to occur, not only from visitor perspective but the business advantage of being located in Penticton.”

The new website, yyf.penticton.ca, is owned and operated by the City of Penticton, as an Economic Development department initiative. Messaging will promote YYF advantages including affordable parking ($3/day), quick access to the airport from anywhere in Penticton, direct flights to three destinations, and a newly renovated, accessible terminal.

“As a key transportation hub within the region, we see the Penticton airport getting strong and stronger into the future and look forward to seeing the community utilizing the airport,” Haddad added.

The website features interactive arrival and departure aircraft updates, details about parking and transportation, and timely information regarding health and safety requirements, security and baggage, pet travel, accessibility and more. In addition, there are resources and dedicated pages for the aviation community.

Alongside the scheduled commercial airline operations, the Penticton Airport is a base for BC Wildfire Service, PEP Air & Civil Air Search and Rescue, renowned flight training schools, flight tours and charters, and general aviation enthusiasts, including the Penticton Flying Club.

The airport is located in the traditional territory of the SnPink’tn (Penticton Indian Band), and is owned and operated by Transport Canada.

Anyone who is interested in the airport, and ongoing happenings, can follow the City’s new social media feeds @yyfpenticton.

“It was 80 years ago when the first aircraft touched down at Penticton Airport. The airport has long been an essential part of our community, and we’re so grateful for all the economic and social benefits it provides,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.

“We should be very proud of YYF and continue to support the airport, ensuring it’s part of our local fabric for decades to come.”