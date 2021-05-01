A local from Summerland is set to release her debut single

Photo: LMS Entertainment

Summerland's own Katerina is set to release her debut single “I think we’re alone now” with LMS Records.

"I'm going to be bringing more of a rock feel to the track," Katerina told Castanet. "I wanted to bring in a little more heavy guitar, drums and then we have also brought in some keyboard as well that gives it that 80s vibe still."

The Summerland native was joined by six-time Juno award winner Julie Masi on background vocals.

A number musicians are also featured on the track.

Summerland’s Scott Gamble was on the drums. Peter Fredette from Kim Mitchell's band played bass, Kelowna musician Jimmy Leguillox was on guitar and Andrew Johns was on the piano.

"I think we’re alone now” was released on May 1 on all major music platforms.

Katerina says she will be emotional when her song is officially released.

"It's going to be chills, probably a little bit of crying. It has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," she said.