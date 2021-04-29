Hillside Winery in Penticton giving portion of sales to charity for hospitality workers experiencing health crises

Photo: Pixabay

Raise a glass of wine and help the BC Hospitality Foundation at the same time this spring.

Hillside Winery on the Naramata Bench will be donating $1 from each bottle of 2019 Muscat Ottonel sold online or in the wine shop throughout the month of May to the BCHF, a registered charity which supports those in the hospitality industry facing a financial crisis due to a health condition.

The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Shelann Sleegers with Hillside said the team is happy to contribute to the cause.

"We know they make a real difference in the lives of our colleagues, and we want to support organizations that play a positive role in our community," Sleegers said.

The charity’s executive director Dana Harris said the BCHF is “deeply grateful for the donation. We were founded on the idea that we in the hospitality industry work together to help our own, and initiatives like the one from Hillside can make a big difference. We offer people in dire situations not only financial help, but hope.”

Find the Hillside Winery Muscat online here or at the winery in person.