Penticton implementing summer water restrictions this weekend

Photo: Pixabay

As warmer weather approaches, the City of Penticton is implementing water restrictions that will be in place from May 1 to Aug. 31.

“During this stage, outdoor watering is permitted three days per week, only on assigned days according to your street address,” said water quality supervisor Micheal Firlotte.

“This allows the City of Penticton to conserve our water in preparation for warmer, drier months to avoid more severe water restrictions.”

Watering days are as follows:

Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only.

Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday only.

No watering on Mondays.

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.

Irrigation times are as follows:

Automatic irrigation is permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days.

Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.

Tips to reduce water usage include watering between dusk and dawn only to prevent evaporation, let grass grow to 2-3 inches tall to slow evaporation from the soil and choose plants tailored to the Okanagan's dry summer climate.

Check sprinkler heads and make necessary fixes to ensure they are working right, and keep in mind that most lawns need just 1 inch of water per week.

Find a list of plants well-suited to be low on water usage in the region through the Okanagan Xeriscape Association's plant database here.