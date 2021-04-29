Summerland local wins 2021 Choices Lottery grand prize

Photo: Contributed A Vernon home is one of eight luxurious packages that the B.C. Children's Lottery grand prize winner, from Summerland, gets to pick from.

A South Okanagan resident is having a very lucky day.

P. Wamsteeker of Summerland was announced on Thursday as the winner of the 2021 BC Children's Hospital Choices Lottery Grand Prize, and will therefore get to choose from eight grand prize options.

These options include homes in Vancouver, South Surrey, Victoria, Vernon, Courtenay and Okanagan Falls which the grand prize winner can have their pick from, or choose to take the $2.2 million tax-free cash prize.

Homes come with bonuses too, ranging from cars to boats to cash in varying amounts, and exclusive memberships.

The prize packages are:

A home in South Surrey, worth over $2.8 million

A home in South Surrey, worth over $2.5 million

A home in Vernon, worth over $2.5 million

A home in Okanagan Falls, worth over $2.4

A condo in Vancouver, worth over $2.5 million

A home in Courtenay, worth over $2.5 million

A townhome in Victoria, worth over $2.5 million

The dream home in Okanagan Falls has a value worth $2.4 million, boasting 4,400 sq. ft. with a six-bedroom, four-bathroom home overlooking serene Skaha Lake in Heritage Hills. It also comes with a 2020 Monterey M22 Deck Boat, 2021 Toyota Tundra double cab TRD off-road package, 2021 Audi A7 Sportback Technik Quattro and $1 million in cash.

Another Okanagan option is in Vernon, a $2.5 million three-bedroom home with a view of Kalamalka Lake that comes with a motorhome, BMW and $1.4 million in cash.

To view photos and find more information on the prize homes, click here.

Ticket sales are expected to net over $6 million for the organization this year, thanks to another record sell out.

Proceeds from the lottery's ticket sales go to support research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly helps experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

A list of winners of various smaller prizes will be available online here on May 9.