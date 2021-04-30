Foundry Penticton and Penticton Library launch laptop lending program to help youth in need learn remotely

Photo: Contributed Penticton Foundry now offering laptop lending in partnership with the Penticton Public Library

Youth in Penticton will now have more access to technology to keep up with an increasingly online learning world, thanks to a new partnership between Foundry Penticton and the Penticton Public Library.

A digital lending program of Chromebook laptops will help the young people aged 12-24 which Foundry works with keep up with online schoolwork, counselling and primary care during the pandemic.

"We were excited when the library approached us with news of a grant from Ministry of Education to enhance access to digital services and information technology,” says Melisa Edgerly, outreach worker with Foundry.

"Like us, they were seeing situations where youth were struggling to participate in online classes and appointments because they didn't have computers or internet connectivity."

The program is aimed at the small percentage of youth who are living with financial difficulties or precarious housing, and youth in lower-income households who need to share devices with other family members.

"We often meet youth who are living with different challenges or barriers. During the pandemic we have seen youth struggling to complete schoolwork or attend on-line appointments for mental and physical health. This new program is helping us respond and improve e-inclusion," Edgerly explains.

“A collaboration with Foundry Penticton made good sense and represents a new, important partnership,” says Dan Lerch, systems librarian with the Penticton Public Library.

“Together we provide access to vital technology, offering services to youth through a single access point.”

The library purchased 10 Chromebooks, valued at $5,700 each, to launch the program. Foundry may add other devices after assessing the needs of the youth who use the program.

So far, it has been a success, with youth already using the laptops.

"I recently received a social media message from a teenage girl who thanked us for the laptop, as it was very helpful for her online schooling and communicating with her social worker and siblings," Edgerly says.

To learn more about Foundry’s digital lending program for young people, contact Melisa Edgerly at 778.646.2292 or [email protected]