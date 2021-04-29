Interior Health asking for people who attended Penticton Indian Band funeral to monitor for symptoms after positive COVID test

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health is asking people who attended a Penticton Indian Band funeral on Thursday, April 22 to self-monitor for symptoms, after an individual present has been confirmed with a positive COVID-19 case.

The potential exposure is deemed a "low-risk contact" with the virus case, however, the Medical Health Officer has recommended all participants to self-monitor for symptoms until May 6, 2021.

“This does not mean they have to stay home and isolate, but they are just informed to increase their self-assessment for coronavirus symptoms,” the letter from IH reads, which was shared by the Okanagan Indian Band on social media in an effort to spread the word.

IH will be continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

The PIB health team has previously been commended for their quick and thorough efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, previously shutting down their operations after a positive case was confirmed on Jan. 27 and over the next five days the number grew to 13. The cluster was handled quickly by the health teams.