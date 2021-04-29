Summerland council sides with Penticton in homeless shelter dispute after close-call vote

Photo: YouTube Summerland Council listens to Coun. Doug Holmes bring forward the motion on Monday

In a tight vote Monday, Summerland council voted in favour of officially supporting Penticton in its ongoing battle with the province over the Victory Church emergency homeless shelter.

Local governments and municipalities throughout B.C. have been asked by Penticton to send a letter to the province requesting respect for local government’s responsibility for local land-use planning, and that the province withhold from invoking paramountcy in regards to municipal zoning bylaws.

Summerland’s motion in favour of sending the letter passed by a 4-3 vote.

Penticton city council had previously rejected a proposal from BC Housing to extend the use of a temporary emergency shelter for another year, which has since turned into a battle between province and the city.

Eby overrode those plans however, by invoking the province's paramountcy right, which jumped over municipal council zoning decisions for provincial projects and in doing so, has kept the shelter open.

Now, after gathering community input through a recent survey, Penticton council has decided to green-light legal action against the Province.

In Summerland Monday, Coun. Doug Holmes brought forward a motion proposing the District of Summerland send a letter of support, explaining why he felt the province had overstepped.

“This isn’t about the homeless issues that's going on in Penticton, it’s not about Penticton council’s decision on this ... what it is about is about all municipalities' right to make a decision on a matter of local land use,” Holmes said.

“I think it undermines local democracy. If we can't be confident in our decisions regarding the local land use will hold for us, I question why we’re even here. “

Couns. Marty Van Alphen and Richard Barkwill echoed their support of Holmes’ statement.

“The part that really sticks out for me, Councillor Holmes, is why am I here? Why do we have elections, why do we have elected officials in our community if this is the way Victoria is going to step on councils,” Alphen said.

“Anytime the government uses the paramountcy, there are going to be some issues behind it ... If it was us and we hadn’t objected before for the province asserting the rights this way, what sort of leg do we have to stand on later,” Barkwill added.

However, Coun. Erin Carlson questioned whether the province would have acted this way outside of the pandemic.

“In my view, there’s probably a lot between the province and the City of Penticton that happened. I understand that not what this motion necessarily is, but I do think that some of this is totally because of the pandemic and its about reaction to a situation that has arisen.”

“I don’t think they’re doing it out of spite for any particular municipality,” she added.

Coun. Erin Trainer added that she wouldn’t support sending the letter for the same reason she voted against it at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting on the same matter, stating since she thinks this should go to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities first before a message of support starts coming from other municipalities.

The RDOS motion passed to send the letter, but with nine opposing votes.

Mayor Toni Boot noted that while she agrees with the fact that one role of local government is to establish zoning, the Province does have the right as a senior government to invoke paramountcy.

“I think that there needs to be a demonstrated level of cooperation and frankly, maturity between the province and the City of Penticton and they need to have some frank, honest and unemotional discussion to a satisfactory resolution on their own,” Boot said.

“Whether or not I agree with it ... I think that we should let the lead actors in this situation sort things out for themselves.”

Coun. Doug Patan joined Holmes, Van Alphen, and Barkwill in voting in favour, while Boot, Trainer and Carlson voted against sending the letter.

Penticton's jurisdictional battle was also on the table at North Vancouver's council meeting this week, with council there also voting in favour of sending a letter to the provincial government backing Penticton and decrying paramountcy.