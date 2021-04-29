Osoyoos senior so shocked she 'almost fell over' after $50k scratch-off ticket win

Photo: BCLC Sharon Dennison was shocked by her $50,000 BC Lotto win.

An Osoyoos senior could not believe her eyes when she saw that her BCLC Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket had won her $50,000.

Sharon Dennison is a longtime bingo enthusiast who usually loves to play in person during her typical winters in Belize, but COVID-19 put a stop to that this year. Instead, over the past few months, she has been playing Bingo Blast from home.

She bought her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Osoyoos and scratched it back at her residence.

"I was like ‘I have four corners, I have four corners,’” she recalled.

“I went to 7-Eleven and handed the ticket to the retailer. When they scanned it, the machine made a big noise and the amount popped up on the screen. I was so shocked I almost fell over!”

Dennison had won the game's top prize. While she has no immediate plans for the money, she is very excited about the windfall.